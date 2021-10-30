 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

