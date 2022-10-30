Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
