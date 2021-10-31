Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.