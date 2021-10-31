 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert