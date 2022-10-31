Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variabl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 40 degrees is today's l…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marti…
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Winds should…