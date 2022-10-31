 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert