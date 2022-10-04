Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.