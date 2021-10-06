Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
