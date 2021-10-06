 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert