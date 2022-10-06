 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

