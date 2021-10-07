 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

