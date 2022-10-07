 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

