Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.