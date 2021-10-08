 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

