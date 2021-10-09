Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.