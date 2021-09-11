The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. How likely…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predict…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It …
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Wednesd…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temper…