Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
