Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.