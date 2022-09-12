The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 2:05 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
