Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.