Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
