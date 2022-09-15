Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.