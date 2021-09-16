Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
