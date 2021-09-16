Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.