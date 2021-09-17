The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Models are suggestin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast …
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a ver…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…