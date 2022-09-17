 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

