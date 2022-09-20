Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine w…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Martinsville folks should be prepared fo…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day…