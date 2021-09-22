 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

