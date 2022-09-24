 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

