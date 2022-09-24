Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.