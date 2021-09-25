Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.