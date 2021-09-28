The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degr…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's conditi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. …
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Mon…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.