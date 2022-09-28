 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

