Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East.