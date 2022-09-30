Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Martinsville, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is f…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild tem…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …