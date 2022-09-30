Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Martinsville, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.