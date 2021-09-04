Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for …
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …