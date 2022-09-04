Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. To…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tom…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 61F. Winds…