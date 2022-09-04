 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

