Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 3:00 AM EDT.