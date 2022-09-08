Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
