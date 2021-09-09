Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.