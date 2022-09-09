Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
This evening in Martinsville: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
This evening in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tempe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the…