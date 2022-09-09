 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

