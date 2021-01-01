 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

