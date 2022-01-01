Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.