For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
