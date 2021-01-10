 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert