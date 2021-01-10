Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
