Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Martinsville Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should…
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 23 degrees is toda…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …