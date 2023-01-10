 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

