This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will…
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll s…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents s…