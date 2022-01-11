Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.