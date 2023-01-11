 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

