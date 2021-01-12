This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
