Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

