Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

