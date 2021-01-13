For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
