Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
