Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.