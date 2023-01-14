This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecas…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. …
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville a…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thunders…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds light and var…