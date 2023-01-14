Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.